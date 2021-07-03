Dr. Delmedico has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valerie Delmedico, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Central Ohio Counseling Inc.1035 Proprietors Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 785-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She is AMAZING! She cares about her patients. The staff at C.O.C especially Diane are wonderful, helpful, kind and have genuine compassion for their patient's. I thank God I met Dr. DelMedico, and wouldn't know what to do without her. Thank you for saving my sanity. Im forever grateful. Melissa G.
- 35 years of experience
- Ohio State University
Dr. Delmedico accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delmedico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Delmedico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delmedico.
