Dr. Valerie Donaldson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Regenerative Medicine Center17 Brilliant Ave Ste 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 767-9890
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Capital Blue Cross
Have been going to Dr. Donaldson for 5 years now. Always extremely knowledgeable and helpful with all my needs!! Highly recommend to my friends and family.
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083606701
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
