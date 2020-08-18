Dr. Valerie Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Dunn, MD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Dunn, MD
Dr. Valerie Dunn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and Warren General Hospital.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations
-
1
Warren General Hospital2 W Crescent Park, Warren, PA 16365 Directions (814) 723-2686
Hospital Affiliations
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
Valerie Dunn is a very good doctor. She gets to know her patients. Her skill level as a doctor is top notch.
About Dr. Valerie Dunn, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215964895
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Lipomas and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.