Dr. Valerie Dye, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Dye's Office Locations
Schaefer Drive Dialysis18100 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (313) 861-4354
Fmc Dialysis Services-university18430 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221 Directions (313) 341-4366
Greenview Dialysis18544 W 8 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-1729
Metropolitan Nephrologists27209 Lahser Rd Ste 222, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 799-0434
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dye spent just under an hour with me on my first visit. She was very thorough in her explanations of my condition and what I could wirh diet to alleviate it. She seemed to really care about me as a patient and offered a host of resources to read and visit on-line to support the course of treatment she was recommending. Personally she is very upbeat and amiable i.e. somebody you'd like to get know better, and a pleasure to work with. She had been recommended to me by two of my other doctors so I believe she is well respected in her profession.
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821009663
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dye.
