Overview

Dr. Valerie Dyke, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dyke works at GenesisCare in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Pelvic Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.