Dr. Valerie Dyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Dyke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Dyke, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dyke works at
Locations
-
1
Colorectal Institutethe13770 Plantation Rd Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 275-0728
-
2
The Colorectal Institute2721 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 210, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 275-0728
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyke?
Many visits, all good.
About Dr. Valerie Dyke, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740285287
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Colorectal Clin
- Abington Mem Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyke works at
Dr. Dyke has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Pelvic Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.