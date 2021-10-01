Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmalem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD
Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Elmalem's Office Locations
Tribeca Retina Specialist PC77 WORTH ST, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-3901Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dean C. Polistina MD Pllc200 W 57th St Ste 1410, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 957-6933
Mineola Eye Faculty Practice200 Old Country Rd Ste 125, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 408-4900Friday10:00am - 5:00pm
New York Eye & Ear Infirmary Eye Faculty Practice310 E 14th St Ste 319S, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4022
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elmalem performed ocuplastic surgery on my eyelid following three stages of mohs surgery. It looked very scary before she began, but she had a great team and very confidently closed it up. After one week I will have the stitches removed, and it's looking great. Thank you Dr. E!
About Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1306022173
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Emory University Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Ophthalmology
