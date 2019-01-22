Overview

Dr. Valerie Espinosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.



Dr. Espinosa works at Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, PA in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.