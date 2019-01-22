Dr. Valerie Espinosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Espinosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Espinosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Austin Office6500 N Mopac Expy Bldg 3, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 458-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinosa?
Valerie is a kind, caring and highly qualified doctor!
About Dr. Valerie Espinosa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1649245697
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
- St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.