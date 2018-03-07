Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Fairlawn Dermatology LLC55 Merz Blvd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
This office is execellent in communication!! They return phone calls promptly and help you navigate insurance, that is mosts difficult these days. Wonderful care!
About Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1275503724
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cuyahoga Falls Gen Hosp
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
