Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Fuller works at Fairlawn Dermatology in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.