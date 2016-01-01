See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Valerie Garden, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Valerie Garden, MD

Dr. Valerie Garden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Garden works at Valerie S. Garden, M.D., Santa Rosa, CA in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Garden's Office Locations

    Valerie S. Garden, M.D., Santa Rosa, CA
    1140 Sonoma Ave Ste 2A, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Valerie Garden, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487785101
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ks Med Ctr
    • University Ca San Diego Med Center
    • University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    • California State University-Hayward
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Garden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garden works at Valerie S. Garden, M.D., Santa Rosa, CA in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garden’s profile.

    Dr. Garden has seen patients for Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

