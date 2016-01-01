Dr. Valerie Garden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Garden, MD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Garden, MD
Dr. Valerie Garden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garden's Office Locations
Valerie S. Garden, M.D., Santa Rosa, CA1140 Sonoma Ave Ste 2A, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 542-1225
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Valerie Garden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487785101
Education & Certifications
- University Ks Med Ctr
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University Of Ca San Diego Med Ctr
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- California State University-Hayward
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garden has seen patients for Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.