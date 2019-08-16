Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD
Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
Dr. Gorman's Office Locations
Texas Surgical Specialists2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 215, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 800-9830
Surgery Center of Waxahachie106 Lucas St, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 843-8000
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano4700 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Highly skilled and extremely caring surgeon.
About Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1376576017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
