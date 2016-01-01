Overview

Dr. Valerie Green, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Compton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Green works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Compton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.