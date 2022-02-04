Overview

Dr. Valerie Harvey, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.



Dr. Harvey works at Tidewater Physicians MULTISPECIALTY GROUP DERMATOLOGY in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.