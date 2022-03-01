Dr. Valerie Jagiella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jagiella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Jagiella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Jagiella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Montpellier U and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Jagiella works at
Locations
Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4075, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr Jaguella twice. She is part of a busy office but she is very knowledgeable about her specialty as well as other areas of the body. She directed me to several specialists and bc of that I was diagnosed with Lupus after decades of trying to determine what was causing my symptoms. She was also kind and experienced with a colonoscopy.
About Dr. Valerie Jagiella, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Montpellier U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jagiella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagiella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jagiella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jagiella has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jagiella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jagiella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagiella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jagiella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jagiella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.