Overview

Dr. Valerie Jagiella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Montpellier U and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Jagiella works at Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.