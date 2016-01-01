See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Warm Springs, GA
Dr. Valerie Jones, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Warm Springs, GA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Valerie Jones, MD

Dr. Valerie Jones, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Columbia U College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians & and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roosevelt Warm Springs Ltac Hospital
    6135 Roosevelt Hwy, Warm Springs, GA 31830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 655-5461
  2. 2
    Neurology Associates of Spokane
    715 S Cowley St Ste 224, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 473-6706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Arthritis
Pelvic Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Arthritis

Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Valerie Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912195603
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr-Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;S|New York Medical College-Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers|University Of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital|Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr-Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;S|New York Medica
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

