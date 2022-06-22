Dr. Valerie Jones-Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones-Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Jones-Freeman, MD
Dr. Valerie Jones-Freeman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
We Care Medical Practice MD PC420 Charter Blvd Ste 306, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 757-9493
Fresenius Medical Care Macon Dialysis280 Clinton St, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 743-9506
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The Best Dr in Macon,Ga Dr Valerie Jones Freeman
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jones-Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones-Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones-Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones-Freeman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Dehydration and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones-Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones-Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones-Freeman.
