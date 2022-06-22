Overview of Dr. Valerie Jones-Freeman, MD

Dr. Valerie Jones-Freeman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Jones-Freeman works at We Care Medical Practice MD PC in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Dehydration and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.