Dr. Valerie Kremer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valerie Kremer, MD
Dr. Valerie Kremer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Merrick, NY. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Medical Center
Dr. Kremer's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors of Long Island2209 Merrick Rd Ste 101, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-5000
S Shore Hem/Onc Associates242 Merrick Rd Ste 301, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-1455
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Kremer at South Nassau Communities Hospital when I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. At the time I just wanted palliative care, but she assured me this could be treated and I didn't have to change my life. If it were not for he I might not still be alive nearly 18 months later. She is the most compassionate doctor, and is exactly what I needed when having to make life and death decisions. She brings me hope, that I will continue to live with this, and hopefully see my granddaughter have her bat mitzvah in 18 months.
About Dr. Valerie Kremer, MD
- Hematology
- English, Russian
- 1134445497
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kremer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kremer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kremer speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kremer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kremer.
