Dr. Valerie Laniosz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laniosz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Laniosz, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Laniosz, MD is a Dermatologist in Michigan City, IN.
Dr. Laniosz works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan City Dermatology and Vein Clinic LLC10282 W 400 N, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 364-5200
- 2 2900 Niles Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 428-5199
-
3
University Dermatology8110 CASS AVE, Darien, IL 60561 Directions (630) 920-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laniosz?
Dr. Laniosz removed a lipoma from my husband's shoulder. She is one of the nicest doctors we have ever met. You automatically feel at ease in her presence. Very smart, down-to-earth, charming and kind. Overall, fantastic doctor with great bedside manner.
About Dr. Valerie Laniosz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1699064824
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laniosz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laniosz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laniosz works at
Dr. Laniosz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laniosz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laniosz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laniosz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laniosz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laniosz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.