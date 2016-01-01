Dr. Valerie Ligeon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ligeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Ligeon, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Ligeon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chuluota, FL.
Dr. Ligeon works at
Locations
-
1
Sterling Creek Dental Care321 W County Road 419, Chuluota, FL 32766 Directions (407) 602-0407Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ligeon?
About Dr. Valerie Ligeon, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Dutch
- Female
- 1366850018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ligeon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ligeon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ligeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ligeon works at
Dr. Ligeon speaks Dutch.
Dr. Ligeon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ligeon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ligeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ligeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.