Dr. Valerie Lipetz, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Valerie Lipetz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Lipetz works at Internal Medicine Associates Boulder in Boulder, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Valley Pulmonology - Boulder
    4820 Riverbend Rd Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
Depression
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Myelopathy
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Upper Back Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Valerie Lipetz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356323745
    Education & Certifications

    • Providence Med Ctr
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lipetz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipetz works at Internal Medicine Associates Boulder in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lipetz’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

