Dr. Valerie Lipetz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Lipetz works at Internal Medicine Associates Boulder in Boulder, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.