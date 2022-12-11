Overview

Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lyon works at Lyon Primary Care PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.