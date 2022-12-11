See All Family Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Lyon works at Lyon Primary Care PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lyon Primary Care PLLC
    59 E 54th St Rm 23, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 750-2109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 11, 2022
    Dr Lyon is great. She is kind but also keeps it real. I trust her and her staff is very kind.
    — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073509204
    Education & Certifications

    • South Nassau Comm Hosp
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyon works at Lyon Primary Care PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lyon’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

