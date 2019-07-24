Overview

Dr. Valerie Manning, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Manning works at Primary Care - Waterview in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.