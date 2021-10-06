Overview

Dr. Valerie McAuley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. McAuley works at Abbeyville Family Medicine in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.