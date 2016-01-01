Overview of Dr. Valerie Niketakis Wujciak, MD

Dr. Valerie Niketakis Wujciak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Niketakis Wujciak works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.