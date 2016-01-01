Dr. Valerie Niketakis Wujciak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niketakis Wujciak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valerie Niketakis Wujciak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics - Eatontown1 Industrial Way W Ste 18, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 542-6451
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics - Eatontown135 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (848) 308-4935
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073584918
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
