Overview of Dr. Valerie Parker, MD

Dr. Valerie Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Parker works at Advanced Women's Care in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.