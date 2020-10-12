Dr. Valerie Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Parker, MD
Dr. Valerie Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Advanced Women's Care1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 400, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-3301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm extremely grateful to have Dr. Valerie Parker in my corner and on my team. There is no one else I would have wanted to deliver my baby. She was there with us every step of the way during our high risk pregnancy. She always takes time to throughly explain everything and each time I'm more and more impressed. Aside from her having a great deal of experience and being wise beyond her years, she brings love, care, creativity, patience, and selflessness to each and every visit. I highly recommend Dr. Valerie Parker. She is one of the most thorough, knowledgeable, and experienced doctors that I have had the pleasure of seeing and I wouldn’t trust anyone else for my OB-GYN needs.
About Dr. Valerie Parker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
