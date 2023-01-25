Dr. Relacion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valerie Relacion, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Relacion, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in North Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Relacion works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valerie T. Relacion, MD, PC11810 Grand Park Ave Ste 500, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 396-7698
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Relacion?
I have been a patient of Dr. Relacion and have benefited from the work I did with her. She is caring and very responsive.
About Dr. Valerie Relacion, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427020478
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Relacion works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Relacion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relacion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Relacion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Relacion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.