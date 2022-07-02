Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Ritter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valerie Ritter, DO
Dr. Valerie Ritter, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter's Office Locations
Ritter Pediatrics10507 E 91st St Ste 150, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 806-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Ritter. I’m a first time mom and she answers all my questions. She genuinely cares about your child and is very thorough!
About Dr. Valerie Ritter, DO
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1336100510
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.