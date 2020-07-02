See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD

Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Ne Med Center

Dr. Scholten works at Desert Sage OB/GYN in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scholten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Sage OB/GYN
    5533 E Bell Rd Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 466-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Treatment frequency



Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 02, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Scholten for about 15yrs. Besides being a truly competent OB/GYN she is genuinely kind and compassionate. She has a calming and assuring demeanor. I have never felt rushed with Dr. Scholten as she has always been so gracious and patient in listening to my many questions. She has called me personally on many occasions. As I have a substantial family history of cancers, I feel confident that I am in the best of care. She keeps me accountable in taking care of myself which I am so thankful for. Her staff is just amazing as well! For these reasons among many more Dr. Scholten is never allowed to retire!
    Linda Clark — Jul 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD
    About Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295846095
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ne Med Center
    • University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scholten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scholten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scholten works at Desert Sage OB/GYN in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Scholten’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

