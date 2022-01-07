Overview of Dr. Valerie Schulz, MD

Dr. Valerie Schulz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schulz works at Women's Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.