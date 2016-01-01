Overview

Dr. Valerie Scott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Primary Care in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.