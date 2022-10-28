Dr. Valerie Sherrer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Sherrer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Sherrer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Enterprise, AL.

Locations
Professional Medical Associates PC101 E Brunson St Ste 200, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 393-3686Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherrer?
Great Dr she actually listens and provides feedback to my questions.
About Dr. Valerie Sherrer, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1669992525
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.