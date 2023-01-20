Dr. Valerie Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Truong, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Truong, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK.
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian8210 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 1810, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-3376
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Corsicana401 Hospital Dr # 100, Corsicana, TX 75110 Directions (903) 875-0413
-
3
U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 985-9003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Truong was very personable and professional. She put me at ease about my procedure. Everything went smoothly and in a timely fashion. Highly recommend Dr. Truong!
About Dr. Valerie Truong, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University Of Oklahoma College Medicine|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Scripps Mercy Hospital|Scripps Mercy Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.