Overview

Dr. Valerie Truong, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK.



Dr. Truong works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian in Dallas, TX with other offices in Corsicana, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

