Overview of Dr. Valerie Wender, MD

Dr. Valerie Wender, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Wender works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.