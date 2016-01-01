Dr. Valerie Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Williams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz Rm 280, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5071
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Valerie Williams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
