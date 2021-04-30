See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD

Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Shnayder works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Shnayder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
    6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shnayder?

    Apr 30, 2021
    I had the most thorough physical examination with Dr. Schnayder. She's knowledgeable, personable, takes her time, examines your whole body and she also explains what she's doing and why. I feel like I just hit a jackpot! Strongly recommend!
    Natalia — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shnayder to family and friends

    Dr. Shnayder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shnayder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD.

    About Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316479520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shnayder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shnayder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shnayder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shnayder works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shnayder’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shnayder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shnayder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shnayder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shnayder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.