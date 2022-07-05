Dr. Bariletti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerio Bariletti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Valerio Bariletti, MD
Dr. Valerio Bariletti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Rome and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Bariletti works at
Dr. Bariletti's Office Locations
Tarek M Mousa Physician PC156 Route 59 Ste B2, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for 20 years. He takes his time and answers anything you ask. You don't feel like a number. I come from Delaware just for him and will continue.
About Dr. Valerio Bariletti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1154323780
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- U Rome
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bariletti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bariletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bariletti speaks French and Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bariletti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bariletti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bariletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bariletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.