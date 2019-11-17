Overview

Dr. Valeriu Andrei, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Andrei works at V. E. Andrei MD Bariatric Associates, P.A. in Livingston, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.