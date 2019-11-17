See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Valeriu Andrei, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.6 (42)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valeriu Andrei, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Andrei works at V. E. Andrei MD Bariatric Associates, P.A. in Livingston, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    V E Bariatric Andrei PA
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 200-5553
    Valeriu E. Andrei, MD - Bariatric Associates PA
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 200-5553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Adjustable Gastric Banding
Diabetes
Abdominal Pain
Adjustable Gastric Banding
Diabetes

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic-Assisted Revisional Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Locals (any local)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Valeriu Andrei, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932255247
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mangalia County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valeriu Andrei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

