Dr. Valeriu Andrei, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valeriu Andrei, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
V E Bariatric Andrei PA200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (800) 200-5553
Valeriu E. Andrei, MD - Bariatric Associates PA101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (800) 200-5553
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Locals (any local)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Andrei & his staff are top notch. I am just over a year out from having gastric bypass surgery and each day I feel better and better. My surgery was 9 1/2 hours due to other things that needed to be repaired from prior surgeries. Dr. Andrei is caring and has a great bedside manner. He also engages his patients and families outside of the ER with his meetings, walks and other activities. Highly recommend Dr. Andrei if you are in need of any Bariatric procedures.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mangalia County Hospital
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Andrei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Andrei using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Andrei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.