Dr. Valeriu Neagu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valeriu Neagu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Neagu works at
Locations
-
1
Von Arx Diabetes & Nutrition Health399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 201, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Endo. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Valeriu Neagu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1306089156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
