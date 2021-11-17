Overview

Dr. Valeriu Neagu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Neagu works at NCH Physician Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Adrenal Incidentaloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.