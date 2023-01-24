Overview of Dr. Valeriy Sabodash, MD

Dr. Valeriy Sabodash, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dniepropetrovsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sabodash works at Neurology Specialists in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.