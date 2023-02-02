Dr. Valery Lipenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valery Lipenko, MD
Overview of Dr. Valery Lipenko, MD
Dr. Valery Lipenko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med
Dr. Lipenko works at
Dr. Lipenko's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Health Neurology Specialists1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 200, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 848-4485Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipenko?
Appreciate his concerns for my health and thorough explanation os possible causes and a plan forward.
About Dr. Valery Lipenko, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1982604427
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipenko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipenko works at
Dr. Lipenko has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.