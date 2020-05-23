Overview of Dr. Valery Shulman, MD

Dr. Valery Shulman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute.



Dr. Shulman works at Dr. Valery Shulman, MD in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dizziness and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.