Overview of Dr. Valli Vujjeni, MD

Dr. Valli Vujjeni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Vujjeni works at Valli A Vujjeni MD Inc. in San Jose, CA with other offices in Fremont, CA and Sunnyvale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.