Dr. Valorie Haves, MD
Dr. Valorie Haves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Germantown Hospital 3rd Florida1 Penn Blvd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Directions (215) 951-8300
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1205876075
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Haves has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
