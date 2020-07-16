Overview

Dr. Vamsee Yaganti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yaganti works at Heart Center at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.