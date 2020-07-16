Dr. Vamsee Yaganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vamsee Yaganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vamsee Yaganti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yaganti works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 266-3418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yaganti?
I had an appointment for Dr. Yaganti but since my oxygen kept going so low, he got me into Dr. Rasmussen right after my appointment with him. He had planned to get me an appointment but probably not so soon. Both visits were very informative and we got information that allows us to help reverse the problem.
About Dr. Vamsee Yaganti, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255591194
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical College and Sir Jamshedjee Jeejeebhoy Group of Hospitals
- Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaganti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaganti works at
Dr. Yaganti has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yaganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaganti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.