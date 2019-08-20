Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD
Overview of Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD
Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Kota works at
Dr. Kota's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center989 Saint Sebastian Way, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Georgia Cancer Center1411 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listen and he answered questions.
About Dr. Vamsi Kota, MD
- Hematology
- English
- Male
- 1790902393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kota using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kota works at
Dr. Kota has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kota.
