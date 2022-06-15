Dr. Van Adamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Adamson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Van Adamson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Adamson works at
Locations
-
1
HAVIT New Braunfels545 Creekside Xing, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 730-5953
Hospital Affiliations
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adamson?
HE LISTEN TO MY HEART AND DID THE TESTING HE NEEDED TO DO, I WAS VERY SATISFIED WITH THE RESULTS. THANKS DR.!!!!!!!!!! I NEED AN APPOINTMENT FOR A FOLLOW UP. TIME FOR A CHECK UP.
About Dr. Van Adamson, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417161126
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium(Saushec)
- Willford Hall Internal Medicine Residency
- Willford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Morehouse College School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.