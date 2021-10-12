Dr. Van De Bruyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Bruyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van De Bruyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Van De Bruyn, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hensley, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton and Saline Memorial Hospital.
Dr. De Bruyn works at
Locations
-
1
SARC CardioVascular3010 E Woodson Lateral Rd, Hensley, AR 72065 Directions (501) 399-4212
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
- Saline Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Bruyn?
Loved him. Very kind and spent plenty of time answering my questions and coming up with a plan for me.
About Dr. Van De Bruyn, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871518522
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U
- U Minn/Univ Hosp
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Bruyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Bruyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Bruyn works at
Dr. De Bruyn has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Bruyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. De Bruyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Bruyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Bruyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Bruyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.