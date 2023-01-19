Dr. Van Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Ha, MD
Dr. Van Ha, MD is a Dermatologist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Loudoun Dermatology Associates19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 314, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 884-0220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
always pleasant
About Dr. Van Ha, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1649263195
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins University School Med|University Ca Sf School Of Med
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|Ucsf/ Mt Zion
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ha speaks Vietnamese.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.