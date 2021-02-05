Dr. Van Monroe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Monroe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Van Monroe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson.
Dr. Monroe works at
Locations
-
1
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Chattanooga Heart Institute, Chattanooga, TN2051 Hamill Rd Ste 2000, Hixson, TN 37343 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monroe?
Love Doctor Monroe He is very supportive of his patients and has done a great job for me
About Dr. Van Monroe, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447259742
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monroe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monroe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Monroe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monroe works at
Dr. Monroe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monroe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monroe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.