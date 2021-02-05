See All Cardiologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Van Monroe, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Van Monroe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson.

Dr. Monroe works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Chattanooga Heart Institute, Chattanooga, TN
    2051 Hamill Rd Ste 2000, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Van Monroe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1447259742
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson

