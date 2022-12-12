Overview

Dr. Van Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Tran works at MID-AMERICA PHYSICIANS in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.