Overview

Dr. Van Wehmeyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Wehmeyer works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.